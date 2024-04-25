Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein could be in for a lucrative deal in free agency

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks C Isaiah Hartenstein has played exceptionally all season long. He has been one of the Knicks’ catalysts on both ends of the floor. The 7-footer has played his way into a potentially lucrative contract this offseason, when he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

Isaiah Hartenstein is now a part of the Knicks’ playoff history

Hartenstein found himself in the midst of one of the wildest game-winners in Knicks history in Game 2 of the first round. Down 99-101 with less than 20 seconds remaining, Donte DiVincenzo missed what would’ve been the go-ahead three-pointer.

However, Hartenstein flew in to snag the offensive rebound, kicking it out to OG Anunoby who then swung it to an open Divincenzo, who this time buried the game-winning shot.

In the following possession, with New York now up 102-101, Hartenstein followed up his clutch rebound with a timely block on Philadelphia 76ers G Tyrese Maxey’s layup, securing a miraculous Knicks victory.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hartenstein’s clutch performance helped lift the Knicks to a miraculous Game 2 victory

While all the attention has gone toward DiVincenzo’s heroics, Hartenstein’s impact cannot be understated. His final line showed 14 points, eight rebounds (four offensive), four assists, and three blocks — one of the best games of his career in one of the biggest moments of his career as well.

The 7-footer has exceeded expectations since signing with the Knicks

In 2022, Hartenstein signed as a free agent with the Knicks on a two-year, $16 million deal. Expected to be the backup to Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein has developed so much that now he continues to start over the oft-injured Robinson.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The dynamic big man enjoyed the best season of his career with the Knicks in 2024, starting a career-high 49 games and averaging 7.8 points, a career-high 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. His versatility has been the catalyst of the New-look Knicks this season and could be the key to a lengthy playoff run.

Hartenstein has expressed interest in a Knicks return this offseason

With his free agency looming, Hartenstein will be one of the most sought-after big men on the market. It is very possible that Hartenstein doubles his current AAV of $8 million, and earns a contract worth $16 million or more per year. Hartenstein has expressed his interest in returning to the Knicks, making it safe to assume that the team will make retaining the 25-year-old one of their top priorities this offseason.