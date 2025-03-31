Knicks’ intriguing G-League forward left the team following P.J. Tucker signing

Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

T.J. Warren of the Westchester Knicks – the G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks – was hoping to get a call-up to the NBA roster when they had an open roster spot, but instead they gave it to P.J. Tucker on a pair of 10-day contracts.

T.J. Warren left the Knicks after they signed P.J. Tucker

Following that, Warren reportedly left Westchester and is no longer with the team at this time, per the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. Warren was enjoying a very strong campaign in the G-League with an average of 23 points per game and could have fit well on the Knicks’ bench.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The veteran has been bouncing around teams over the past few seasons as injuries derailed what was a promising career with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers. The Knicks had signed Warren at the start of training camp and appeared to be in good shape to nab a roster spot.

However, New York opted to continue rolling with a smaller bench unit of Cameron Payne, Miles McBride, and Landry Shamet as opposed to adding the taller Warren. The 6-8, 220 pound forward could have been a welcome addition to the bench, as he provides strong scoring from all three levels as well as size and physicality.

Tucker’s last 10-day contract with the Knicks has expired

As for Tucker, he is also no longer with the Knicks at this time as his second 10-day contract expired without any announcement of a new deal. He could return before the season is over, but New York might want to use that open roster spot for someone who can receive ample playing time.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Tucker was not in the Knicks rotation and his only appearances came in garbage time. He was signed to be an enforcer and a strong locker room presence for a team that needed some energy after laboring through the West Coast trip.

Warren would have been a strong candidate to take that spot, but now they will have to look elsewhere in the market with him no longer with the G-League squad.