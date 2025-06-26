Knicks interested in versatile Florida State guard at pick No. 50 of the draft

The New York Knicks were inactive on Day One of the NBA Draft, but that is expected to change on Thursday on Day Two. They have one draft pick in the second round, which is the 50th overall pick.

The Knicks are interested in FSU’s Jamir Watkins at pick No. 50

As of now, they are expected to stay at that pick and use it, though they could also trade up for an earlier pick in the second round. Nevertheless, they already have their eyes on a target before they are on the clock.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints, the Knicks have expressed serious interest in versatile guard from Florida State, Jamir Watkins.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints that the Knicks are interested in Florida State’s Jamir Watkins in Thursday night’s second round,” Pusiainen posted on X. “Watkins joins Adou Thiero, Jonathan Pierre as prospects ClutchPoints has reported New York as having interest in.”

Watkins’ versatility could be useful for the Knicks

Watkins is one of the more versatile players in the second round. At 6-7 and 210 lbs, he presents a combination of size and agility with that build, which could be very useful for the Knicks’ second unit since they lack that kind of talent off the bench.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last season with FSU, Watkins averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He also shot 42% from the field and 32% from three, and was named to Second-Team All-AAC for his contributions.

It is unclear what kind of role a rookie will play on next season’s Knicks team, but the organization likes Watkins and is hopeful that they can select him and develop him into a key piece one day.