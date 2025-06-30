Knicks interested in trading for young Suns big man

The New York Knicks are likely going to look at scoring depth more this summer, but they could also use some assistance in the frontcourt.

Knicks are interested in pursuing Nick Richards in the trade market

It is unclear if Mitchell Robinson will remain as the team’s starting center next season, or if he will even still be on the team. In the event of either occurrence, the Knicks will need a backup center to help provide frontcourt stability alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Monday that New York is among the teams interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards.

“Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him. Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Richards spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, appearing in 21 games with the Hornets and 36 with the Suns. In those games combined, he posted season averages of 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, as he effectively became a starter when he was traded to Phoenix.

Richards could have a big impact with the Knicks

The seven-foot, 245 lbs big man will be entering his sixth NBA season next fall. He is known to be a fairly durable big man who can provide a strong interior presence on both ends of the floor.

The interest in Richards comes as questions arise about Robinson’s long-term outlook on the roster. Robinson is eligible for a four-year, $89 million extension this offseason, and if he doesn’t reach a new deal before the end of next season, he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Concerns about Robinson’s long-term fit stem from injury trouble. He missed the first 58 games of this past season, recovering from ankle surgery last offseason, though he stayed healthy throughout the playoffs.

New York might want to sell high on Robinson while he has trade value and pursue a more durable backup, such as Richards. Ultimately, the Knicks will gauge a price for Richards and see who they would have to give up for him, but he could be an interesting fit on a Knicks team with title aspirations.