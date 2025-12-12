The New York Knicks are expected to be aggressive in the trade market this season, and there is a chance that they bring back a fan favorite guard in a season that they are pursuing a championship.

Knicks interested in a Donte DiVincenzo reunion

According to ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen, New York is looking to improve their guard depth this season. One of the players they are looking at is Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former Knick Donte DiVincenzo.

“League sources tell ClutchPoints that the Knicks have had exploratory discussions with two Western Conference teams about potential trades, with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo at the center of various proposals,” Pursiainen wrote.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo spent one season with the Knicks in 2023-24 before he was traded to the Timberwolves as part of the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns deal. That lone season with New York was the best of his career, as he averaged a career-high 15.5 points and shot a career-best 40.1% from three.

Additionally, DiVincenzo set the Knicks franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single season with 283, smashing the previous record of 241 set by Evan Fournier in the 2021-22 season.

DiVincenzo could fill a big bench need

Many fans were upset at losing DiVincenzo in the deal for Towns, but the Knicks have an opportunity to bring him back and fulfill a big need off the bench. New York has gotten better bench production this year than last after adding Jordan Clarkson and bringing back Landry Shamet, but they could use an extra sharpshooter who is an aggressive scorer.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

A package for him shouldn’t be too expensive, though it could cost a young player who may be tough to let go. However, the Knicks are trying to win a title right now, so going all-in for depth pieces who can contribute to a title contender is a strategy they should pursue.

More will be known about a possible reunion in the coming weeks, but it seems like the Knicks have their eyes on a few options as trade season kicks off.