Knicks interested in adding former Lakers head coach to coaching staff

As the New York Knicks get set to finalize their deal with their new head coach, Mike Brown, many are now wondering how Brown will shape up his staff. The expectation is that a few key members from Tom Thibodeau’s staff will stay, but Brown could make some significant changes as well.

Knicks interested in adding Darvin Ham to coaching staff

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks are among the teams that are interested in adding former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to their coaching staff.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Phoenix and now New York — after the hiring of Mike Brown as the Knicks’ new head coach — have expressed interest in trying to hire Darvin Ham away from the Bucks,” Stein wrote.

Ham was an assistant coach under Doc Rivers on the Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching staff this past season. Before that, he was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for the previous two seasons after being an assistant for 10 years.

Ham’s experience could be beneficial to their staff

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In those two years as Lakers head coach, he compiled a 90-74 record and a 9-12 postseason record. He reached the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season, but lost in five games of the first round of the following season.

Ham would be an interesting candidate for an assistant job given his lengthy coaching experience. New York has their sights set on winning a championship next season, and adding more experienced coaches to its staff could help boost its title odds coming into next season.