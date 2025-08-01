Knicks insider says drafting former Dayton star in 2020 turned out to be a misstep

The New York Knicks’ front office has made some game-changing moves over the years that have helped build the foundation of what they are now. However, like every front office, not every move they make ends up working out.

Knicks insider deems drafting Obi Toppin a mistake

SNY’s Ian Begley said that a front office mistake that immediately comes to mind is when the team selected former Dayton star and current Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“Toppin never had a clear path to significant minutes because he was behind an All-NBA player in Julius Randle. The Knicks then traded Toppin for a minimal return, and he developed into an important rotation player for the Eastern Conference champion Pacers. Again, all front offices make mistakes,” Begley said.

Toppin was drafted with the idea of being the eventual replacement for Randle. The former College Player of the Year award winner was selected ahead of a few key names who ended up blossoming into All-Stars, most notably Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey.

Toppin never truly fit in during his time with the Knicks, and his playing time was often inconsistent. Furthermore, his role on the court was limited, oftentimes being used as a spot-up shooter rather than a slashing forward.

The Knicks have been trending upwards since trading Toppin

In 2023, New York traded him to the Indiana Pacers for two second-round picks. Since then, he and the Pacers have eliminated the Knicks in the postseason in two consecutive seasons, though New York has still trended upward.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Knicks, Randle wound up blossoming into an All-NBA level talent, which helped the team add Jalen Brunson in free agency in 2022. Furthermore, Randle’s talent level allowed them to trade him for Karl-Anthony Towns, who has elevated the Knicks’ ceiling significantly.

Drafting Toppin in 2020 will be one of those decisions the organization might regret, considering who they could have had. But luckily for them, nearly everything has gone right for them since then, and they have made a flurry of impactful moves that put them closer towards winning a title.