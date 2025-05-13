Knicks insider reports that they are still a possible destination for Bucks superstar

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are in the midst of an unprecedented run through the NBA playoffs, but the big talk of the upcoming offseason will be the availability of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the market.

Knicks still in the running for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Knicks are having success without him currently, making a move for a two-time MVP still in his prime is always an opportunity a team should pursue. Despite them having limited assets to facilitate a trade, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that they cannot be ruled out as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo.

“After trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby, the Knicks – on paper – don’t look like a team that could trade for Antetokounmpo. But league sources familiar with the dynamic say it would be foolish to count the Knicks out because of their roster construction, according to SNY’s Ian Begley,” the article read. “If the 2024-25 season had gone poorly, the Knicks would have had strong interest in dealing for Antetokounmpo, Begley notes.”

The Knicks traded away most of their first-round draft capital this past summer when they acquired Mikal Bridges for five first-round picks and a pick swap. However, they do have players that they could consider moving in a potential package for the superstar.

Bridges is certainly one candidate to be moved, especially with a looming contract extension that needs to be worked out at some point in the next offseason or two. OG Anunoby’s $212 million contract makes him another potential candidate, along with Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive salary.

Antetokounmpo would make the Knicks a championship team

The Knicks ideally don’t want to give up the players who are providing the greatest impact, but when a two-time MVP is on the table, no player should be considered untouchable. Antetokounmpo is coming off another MVP-level season with 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

However, another disappointing playoff finish and a season-ending achillies tear to his co-star Damian Lillard has him and the Bucks contemplating what lies ahead for the future. It will cost a lot for the Knicks to acquire Antetokounmpo, but a duo of him and Jalen Brunson has the capability to win a championship.

Getting the opportunity to pair them is something New York shouldn’t pass up on. They will have a very important offseason ahead of them. Will Antetokounmpo don the orange and blue? Only time will tell.