Knicks insider reports that Jalen Brunson could return this weekend

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson appears to be very close to returning from an ankle sprain he suffered last month. New York has held down the fort nicely in his absence, going 8-5 since suffering the injury.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson inching closer to a return

Despite their recent success, they will still need him for the postseason as he is their captain and best player. SNY’s Ian Begley reported after Tuesday’s win over the 76ers that Brunson could return this weekend when the Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I think based on the trajectory and everything that’s gone on here, the weekend is a realistic landing spot for Brunson and his return – that Atlanta game, that Phoenix game [on Sunday],” Begley reported.

Brunson suffered the injury in overtime on March 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. New York would go on to lose that game and struggle to get their footing together without him, but they have found a groove lately despite being incredibly shorthanded.

Brunson will need to be ramped up for the playoffs

Their magic number to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference is just three. If Brunson was healthy, he’d probably be resting more at this point in the season, but the team will want him to be ramped up for the playoffs given the long layoff between games for him.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Credit is due to some of the other players for stepping up without their engine to the offense. OG Anunoby is currently having the best offensive stretch of his career, and Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Miles McBride have all been key in keeping the team afloat.

The Knicks will have their next game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will be without Brunson. However, it may not be long after that game that he returns to the floor.