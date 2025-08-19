Knicks insider projects Mike Brown will run a 9-man rotation next season

There have been a lot of questions about what the New York Knicks’ rotation will look like following their offseason moves. Along with adding depth pieces in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, they made a head coaching change with Mike Brown replacing Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks could stick with a nine-man rotation next season

The expectation is that Brown will utilize his bench more than Thibodeau, but to what extent is still to be determined. The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III projected that Brown will run a nine-man rotation at least at the start of next season.

“I don’t think the Knicks have the depth to go 10 deep, though it may benefit the organization to find occasional minutes for someone like Pacôme Dadiet. New York could still use a backup point guard, as I view McBride more as an off-ball guard. However, if the Knicks were to use their final veteran-minimum spot on Landry Shamet, which I’m led to believe is a real possibility, McBride will likely be the backup point guard,” Edwards wrote.

Bringing in Clarkson and Yabusele will provide much-needed insurance for their wings, such as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. Bridges was among the league leaders in minutes last season and rarely saw time off the court, but now New York has better options at their disposal.

The Knicks have big expectations next season

A nine-man rotation wouldn’t bode well for any of the incoming sophomores to get ample playing time. Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Ariel Hukporti saw limited playing time as rookies last season and could have important roles down the road, but the Knicks have title aspirations in mind, so it makes sense to avoid relying on unproven players.

One thing that is still uncles is what the starting five will be. Signs are pointing to them possibly sticking with Mitchell Robinson in the starting five and Josh Hart off the bench, but nothing is set in stone at this time, and likely won’t be until days before Opening Night.

Nevertheless, the rotation the Knicks use next season could be as deep as it’s ever been for them. They have a ton of versatility, and the players can play a variety of roles, but everything will have to go right for them if they wish to make a run at a title next season.