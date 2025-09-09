Knicks insider makes strong case to pursue Lakers’ future Hall of Famer

The New York Knicks’ 2025-26 roster appears to be strong enough to make a title push. However, if the opportunity opens to add another key piece to an already loaded roster, the team won’t pass up that opportunity.

Could the Knicks make a play for LeBron James?

One of the players whose future with their team is uncertain is future Hall of Famer LeBron James. James opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer, and there is wide speculation that this could be his final season in Los Angeles, if not in the entire league.

New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield makes the case for the Knicks to pursue James while he is still performing at a high level.

“The East is wide open. If the Knicks land LeBron, they instantly become the favorites,” Winfield wrote. “A Big Three of James, Brunson, and Towns would rival Oklahoma City’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren as the best in basketball.

“It would instantly force teams like Cleveland and Orlando back to the drawing board. Because adding Desmond Bane is cute. So is Mitchell and Garland. But LeBron? He’s still The King — and when he locks in on a title, few have stopped him.”

James is still one of the best players in the league

Despite James entering his 23rd season, the league’s all-time scoring leader is still one of the game’s top players. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

James remains a crucial part of the Lakers’ success, and they still have aspirations of making a deep run next season, backed by him and Luka Doncic. However, Los Angeles is in the phase of gearing up for life after LeBron, and that’s where the Knicks can come in.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years last season, the expectation is that they build upon that and make a serious run at a title. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, they have legitimate potential to dominate the East.

James would raise the Knicks’ ceiling

Adding James to that duo would make them arguably the best trio in the league, though the price of adding him could be lofty. New York does not have much cap space at the moment, so if they want to pursue him in free agency next season, they will have to open up cap space by moving some key pieces.

Furthermore, a midseason trade for the superstar would also cost key assets, which would then run the risk of disrupting the continuity built on the court.

Nevertheless, if James were to become available, the Knicks would be one of the teams that would be all over it. New York is ready to win now, and there’s no denying that their ceiling raises if they bring in James.