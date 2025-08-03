Knicks insider hopeful that flashy rookie lands a two-way deal

The New York Knicks have some interesting candidates for two-way contracts following their Summer League action earlier this month. Mohamed Diawara, the Knicks’ lone draft pick this year, is one of those top candidates.

Knicks’ Mohamed Diawara is deserving of a two-way contract

After impressing the team brass during Summer League, the 20-year-old France native is set to possibly develop in the Knicks’ system. SNY’s Ian Begley thinks that he is well deserving of a two-way contract.

“He had some really strong stretches in Summer League,” Begley said. “A two-way deal would give Diawara a great opportunity to spend some time with the big club while getting game reps in Westchester.”

Diawara was very impressive in Summer League

Diawara flashed great potential during the brief Summer League stretch. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds and showed strong abilities on both ends of the floor, which could be useful as frontcourt depth for New York.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He displayed a willingness to attack the basket and also showed some playmaking prowess as well, making the right reads off of double teams and executing the drive-and-kick well.

Getting a two-way contract would be great for his development. While he likely won’t see significant playing time on the Knicks next season, observing the NBA team play as well as getting reps in the G-League could be very beneficial towards his development as he hopes to one day be a consistent rotation player.