Knicks insider hints at reunion with veteran free agent sharpshooter

The New York Knicks and Landry Shamet have been linked in a potential pairing since the start of free agency. The veteran guard played with the Knicks last year and could return this summer on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Knicks in support of bringing back Landry Shamet

SNY’s Ian Begley said on “The Putback with Ian Begley” that there is growing support for the team to bring Shamet back.

“I think a lot of support internally for bringing Shamet back…I would assume he’d be back,” Begley said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “I wouldn’t rule out the idea of Knicks [adding] another vet in addition to a Shamet…only way to do that is trade…A Simmons or anybody else…Something I’m vaguely keeping an eye on.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shamet would be a highly valuable addition to the Knicks’ bench, as he would provide the team with great backcourt depth and another reliable shooter.

His minutes were spotty last season under Tom Thibodeau, and while his playing time may not significantly increase under Mike Brown, he may see the court more often due to his shooting. In the last 10 games of the regular season last season, he averaged 12.2 points and shot 49.3% from three.

Shamet would be a good fit under Mike Brown

Shamet also showed a strong impact during the playoffs, stepping back into the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals and providing a spark on both ends of the floor. Brown may find Shamet to be very useful thanks to his willingness to take shots and his active defense.

Part of Brown’s philosophy is to heavily emphasize floor spacing and ball movement, and Shamet fits the bill for that. As Begley pointed out, the Knicks could target other players in the market, but a trade would be necessary to avoid the second apron.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

They have been linked to other free agents on the market, including Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook. In a realistic scenario, New York won’t blow up the roster and add just one player through the veteran’s minimum, but Leon Rose’s track record suggests that nothing can ever be ruled out.

Perhaps a reunion with Shamet is on the horizon as the offseason begins to enter its final stages.