Knicks insider hints at major free agency implications following Mike Brown hire

The New York Knicks finally have a head coach after not having one for a month. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the team is hiring former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown to be the next head coach.

Mike Brown’s hire could affect Knicks’ free agency outlook

The hire could now have a major ripple effect on free agency, as hinted by SNY’s Ian Begley. He noted that at least one free agent wanted clarity on the head coaching search when they met with the team.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“Maybe you see a couple of other shoes drop for the Knicks in free agency,” Begley said following Brown’s hiring.

It is unclear which free agent wanted that clarity, but now it may affect whether or not they would want to sign with the Knicks. Brown has over a decade of head coaching experience and has won Coach of the Year twice in his career, but some players may not want to play for certain coaches.

The Knicks were able to secure a new coach early in free agency

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

New York signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele before the hiring of Brown, and they have expressed interest in other free agents as well.

Ultimately, the hiring of Brown is going to certainly affect the trajectory of their free agency outlook. Nevertheless, it is good that they have a new coach in place in the early stages of free agency.