Knicks insider expects big starting five change next season

The New York Knicks have massive expectations for the 2025-26 season, and for them to reach those lofty expectations, they may change up the starting five from last season.

Knicks could put Mitchell Robinson in the starting five next season

Last season, the Knicks started Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns for nearly the entire season. It wasn’t until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals that they finally made a change, swapping out Hart for big man Mitchell Robinson.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III believes the change that occurred during the playoffs will be the new starting five going forward.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Ultimately, I think Brown and his staff end up inserting Robinson into the starting lineup permanently in order to best maximize the defense. My guess as of mid-August is that Robinson will be the first player to come out of the game for [Guerschon] Yabusele so that New York can lean into a more five-out system, with Towns shifting to center,” Edwards wrote.

The starting five that was used through the majority of last season had premier offensive talent, but a lack of communication on defense made that group struggle. Furthermore, Tom Thibodeau’s schemes did not transform their offense into world beaters by the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Robinson in the starting lineup will make a huge difference

Adding Robinson to the lineup will make them a better group defensively, and he and Towns have the potential to dominate the boards and help them secure more possessions. While Robinson can’t space the floor, his paint presence is too impactful to keep off the floor.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

With Mike Brown as the new head coach, he could experiment with many different lineups to see which ones work best. The additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele give him the flexibility to try out other lineups, as they are versatile enough to play in a variety of roles.

Nevertheless, New York can make a lot of noise next season, and moving Robinson to the starting five could make a massive difference for them.