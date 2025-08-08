Knicks insider believes second-year guard is not ready for big role in the 2025-26 season

The New York Knicks have a balanced roster with many different lineup combinations that can be highly effective. However, they have still been in the mix for another backup point guard to sign to a veteran’s minimum, which is all they have room for to avoid eclipsing the second apron.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek may not be ready to take on the backup point guard spot

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III believes that the reason the Knicks are in the mix for another guard is that Tyler Kolek may not quite be ready for a long-term role as Jalen Brunson’s primary backup.

“I’d be a bit surprised if New York started the year with Tyler Kolek playing behind Jalen Brunson. I’m not sure Kolek’s ready for such a big role, considering the Knicks have such lofty expectations for next season. Miles McBride is best utilized as an off-ball guard, in my opinion. However, I wouldn’t be stunned if he took on backup point-guard duties next year,” Edwards wrote.

Kolek was drafted in the early part of the second round of last year’s NBA Draft, and while he didn’t receive a ton of playing time, he did flash some potential. He showcased his elite passing ability and displayed true floor general capabilities, but he lacked a consistent shot.

Kolek still has a lot of skills that need to be developed

Furthermore, he struggled ominously during the Summer League in Las Vegas last month, averaging four turnovers per game and shooting just 32% from the field. While it would be premature to write someone off based on Summer League performances, it is clear that Kolek still has skills that need further development.

The Knicks are in a position where they are no longer focused on developing young players. They are ready to win a championship right now, and while Kolek could be an important part of that championship building, they may be better off adding an experienced point guard who can provide a spark in the second unit.

Some names they have been linked to include Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook, two players who are well past their prime but can still have a positive impact on the roster. They have also shown interest in potentially bringing back Landry Shamet as well, though he is not a primary point guard.

Kolek could be a highly effective point guard someday, but he still has a lot of offensive skills that need to be developed before he can earn a massive role on the Knicks. The potential is there, but perhaps some more reps in the G-League will help with his development throughout next season.