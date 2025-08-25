Knicks insider believes 2nd-year center could have defined role next season

The New York Knicks have three second-year players whose roles are all uncertain season. It is unclear if new head coach Mike Brown will expand his rotation beyond nine players to get some developmental minutes for the incoming sophomores.

Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti could have an important role next season

The three players in question are Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Ariel Hukporti. All three players were drafted last summer but saw only limited playing time last season with Tom Thibodeau as the head coach.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III believes that out of those three, Hukporti has a strong chance to earn some type of consistent backup role.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Of Kolek, Dadiet and Hukporti, the latter appears to have the easiest pathway to a role on next year’s team sooner rather than later. Center Mitchell Robinson has had a long injury history and, while he’s healthy now, it wouldn’t surprise me if he were on some form of game-management plan so that he can be preserved throughout the season. I could see Hukporti being the backup center every three games or so as Robinson “load manages,” Edwards wrote.

Hukporti saw some time on the court last season with the Knicks and flashed a lot of potential as a solid defender. While his offensive game still needs growth, he can be an impactful paint presence in the second unit alongside the revamped group.

Hukporti could have a big opportunity to prove himself worthy of a rotation spot

It is still unknown if the Knicks will be starting Robinson or not, but considering his injury history, he will likely have spotty minutes at least at the start of the season. He missed the first 58 games last season while recovering from ankle surgery and didn’t appear in any back-to-backs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This would allow Hukporti to prove himself as a mainstay in the rotation. His defensive prowess would mesh really well with newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in the second unit, and he would also provide them with size in the frontcourt that they are lacking off the bench.

Ultimately, whether or not Hukporti gets a look depends on Brown’s coaching decisions, but there is a strong chance that he is allowed to make a name for himself.