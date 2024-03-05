Knicks ink Jacob Toppin to two-way deal

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks signed forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way deal on Monday. NBA.com reported on the Knicks’ announcement shortly after. Toppin will spend time with the Knicks’ main roster and their Westchester G League affiliate.

Jacob Toppin can capitalize off of his new two-way contract with a slate of Knicks injuries

The Knicks are currently banged up with a series of injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and now Jalen Brunson. The current depletion of their depth chart at forward provides an extra slot on the bench for Toppin to have readily available to him, should the Knicks be in need of his services.

Toppin shines in G League play in 2023-24

The 6-8 forward has appeared in eight games during his 2023-24 rookie season. He’s averaged 1.6 points in a sparing 4.6 minutes per contest. With Westchester, Toppin has excelled behind 21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 52 percent shooting. The 2024 Dunk Contest contestant