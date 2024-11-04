Knicks ink former Pelicans sharp-shooter to contract

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have added shooting to their roster, as they will be signing veteran forward Matt Ryan to a deal this week, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The Knicks are signing sharp-shooter Matt Ryan

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, drafted Ryan with the first overall pick. New York had expressed interest in the forward prior to the draft, as they could use some depth in the backup wing position.

Ryan has played in three NBA seasons, splitting time with the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. Last season with New Orleans, Ryan shot 45.1% from three on an average of 3.3 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

Ryan could play a solid bench role with the Knicks

This is a plus signing for New York, as they desperately needed to add depth off the bench following the injuries to Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa. Ryan could quickly fill in a bench role with New York as a spot-up shooter who can complement the other bench pieces well.

With the injury situation, head coach Tom Thibodeau has been running mostly an eight-man rotation with Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Jericho Sims patrolling the second unit. Ryan could fill in the scoring hole the bench currently has, and he gives the team another efficient three-point shooter.