Knicks: Immanuel Quickly extension reportedly fell through over just $7 million

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks had the chance to extend Immanuel Quickley to a multi-year deal but were not able to due to so based on differing opinions of the talented guard’s worth.

Quickley’s Asking Price May Have Been Too High For Knicks

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Quickley was not able to ink his extension with the Knicks due to a discrepancy of about $7 million in annual salary, saying:

“The New York Knicks have a glut of guards, and rival teams are monitoring whether Immanuel Quickley will become available on the trade market after both sides failed to agree to an extension before the season,” Scotto said. “Quickley was offered around $18 million per year in extension talks, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Quickley was looking for closer to $25 million annually, league sources said.”

Only 54 players make $25 million or more in the NBA. Quickley’s teammate and reigning All-NBA Third Team member Julius Randle makes $25.6 million this season. Jalen Brunson has earned $26.3 million. Quickley price-tagging himself at that marker would put him in the same class as Randle and Brunson.

Quickley Has the Opportunity to Force Knicks Management’s Hand With Free Agency Looming

While he’s played lights out in his role to start the 2023-24 campaign, there are no Sixth Men that crack the top 50 in annual salary for this year. Perhaps Quickley and the Knicks could have come to terms and met somewhere in the middle.

Nonetheless, the Knicks have the opportunity to keep Quickley in the Big Apple when he tests restricted free agency next summer. They’d be wise to match most offer sheets that the scoring guard would sign, as offers would likely grow once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025.

Quickley has built off of his strong 2022-23 season with averages of 15.4 points per game on 36.8 percent shooting from three. Quickley has the chance to achieve another career year and put pressure on the Knicks’ front office to give him the deal he’s looking for, or close to it.