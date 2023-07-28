Knicks: Immanuel Quickley in line for breakout year as contract extension looms large

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Immanuel Quickley was a major offensive spark for the New York Knicks in his third season, averaging 15 points per game in 81 games while posting 30 points or more in six games. As he enters his fourth season with a contract extension offer on the table, Quickley’s potential for a lucrative 9-figure deal has attracted attention from teams across the league.

Immanuel Quickley’s contract negotiations with the Knicks

Quickley’s grit and potential make him a promising prospect for any team. But SNY’s Ian Begley made it clear that the Knicks are keen on retaining the 24-year-old, stating, “I would expect the Knicks to be aggressive in trying to get a multi-year deal done with Quickley.”

Teams around the league are keeping an eye on Quickley, though, as New York reportedly used him as trade bait in pursuit of prime-aged veterans earlier this summer. Despite their interest in extending Quickley, the Knicks could be compelled to trade him for the right compensation.

Quickley has improved year to year

Quickley’s per-game averages have consistently risen year-to-year in points, rebounds, and assists per game. But the next step in Quickley’s game will be to maintain consistent efficiency when scoring. He has shown impressive skills around the rim and had stellar performances, including a 40-point, 9-assist game on 14 of 18 shooting from the floor, cementing himself as a prime Sixth Man of the Year candidate as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

Quickley is in rare company as a former 25th-overall pick

It is rare to find a player of Quickley’s talents late in the first round of the draft as the Knicks have done after selecting him 25th overall in 2020. Gerald Wallace is the only 25th pick over the last nearly 30 years that has been an All-Star.

New York potentially has two All-Stars in Quickley and Quentin Grimes, who was also drafted 25th overall. Combining Quickley’s scoring abilities with HC Tom Thibodeau’s elite defense and grit, the Knicks have themselves a player that should become a high priority when extension negotiations begin.

Extending Quickley should be a high priority

Quickley has emerged as a rising star for the New York Knicks, displaying significant growth and potential on the court. As a potential contract extension looms large, Quickley is drawing the attention of teams throughout the league as he enters his fourth season. The Knicks should be eager to secure Quickley’s talents for the future, recognizing him as a valuable asset and a key player in their pursuit of success.