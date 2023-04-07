Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley gains huge compliment from Damian Lillard

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks Sixth Man of The Year candidate Immanuel Quickley has gotten all the praise from across the league this week, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shared his praise for Quickley on Friday.

In a tweet by NBACentral asking who should win the Sixth Man of The Year award, Lillard said in a quote tweet, “Quickley.”

This comes as Quickley just dropped 39 points and hit seven three-pointers in a win over the Indians Pacers on Wednesday.

Lillard has long been established as one of the league’s best overall talents and one of, if not the best at the point guard position.

Therefore, this is a huge stamp of approval for Quickley, who is averaging 14/4/3 and is shooting a career-best 44.8% from the floor.

Gaining the respect of one of the game’s best players could certainly raise Quickley’s confidence level even more, just in time for their first-round playoff matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is not the first time that Lillard has given praise to the third-year guard out of Kentucky. Last year, Lillard posted a snippet of a rap song he recorded on his Instagram story, which included the line, “Get you a Quickley, Immanuel.”

“Get you a Quickley Immanuel”



— New bars from Damian Lillard ? pic.twitter.com/98yDoiIYyU — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 18, 2022

In Quickley’s rookie season, he said that after a win over the Blazers that he and Lillard exchanged text messages, with Lillard presumably offering tips to the young guard.

“I got to pick Damian Lillard’s brain,” Quickley said in 2021.

