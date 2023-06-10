Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley drawing interest from Suns

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As Chris Paul appears to be on his way out from the Phoenix Suns, Immanuel Quickley, the New York Knicks‘ Sixth Man, has piqued Phoenix’s interest as they look for a promising future point guard, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Fischer wrote.

Quickley proved to be a key player in the Knicks’ triumphant season and their progression to the second round of playoffs, recording a career-high average of 14.9 points per game for the season and an average of 21 points in 22 matches following the All-Star break.

The Kentucky-born third-year backup guard has been linked with Phoenix since as far back as last December when trade rumors circulated about Quickley following a period of in-season difficulties.

However, Quickley’s impressive performance in the second half of the season curtailed these rumors. As Quickley is now eligible for an extension this off-season, the Knicks will soon need to decide whether to secure him for the long term.

The Knicks will have competition for Immanuel Quickley:

Phoenix has been in pursuit of a younger, more athletic point guard to pair with their superstar duo, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. After a disappointing playoff performance that culminated in a six-game defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the second round, Phoenix is likely to be more aggressive in their search for a point guard, aiming to build a team capable of returning to the NBA finals.

With Jalen Brunson filling the starting point guard position, it seems improbable that Quickley will secure a regular starting spot with the Knicks soon, although he has demonstrated his ability to play as a shooting guard.

At present, there is no sign of a deal in progress between the Knicks and Suns, nor is there any indication that Quickley will be playing for a different team next season.

The Knicks’ strategy for managing Quickley’s market value remains to be seen. However, considering his outstanding versatility as a bench player, they could consider him a tradable asset that could be used in a trade package to bring a star-level player to New York.

Alternatively, the Knicks might regard Quickley as a long-term asset in his sixth-man role, aiming to extend his contract and integrate him into their existing core.

It remains to be seen whether the Knicks and Suns will negotiate a deal this off-season or if Phoenix will wait until Quickley potentially becomes a free agent after next season to try to sign him.

