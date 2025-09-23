Knicks hustle guard will play through injured finger this season

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart could be limited during the 2025-26 season. During Tuesday’s Media Day, Hart said that he reaggravated a finger injury that he underwent a procedure on during the offseason.

Knicks’ Josh Hart to play through finger injury this season

As a result, he said he’ll likely have to wear a finger splint during the season. He plans to play through it for now, but could explore other options to get it addressed sooner if it significantly hinders his play on the court.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hart is a crucial part of what the Knicks are made of, as he provides the energy and hustle that help uplift the team. The Knicks can’t afford to have him miss time, even with all of the new additions they made over the summer.

Hart had a breakout season last year, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He provides a touch of everything to the table and is one of the team’s most valuable pieces.

The Knicks need the best version of Hart

Ultimately, New York will want the best version of Hart out there on the floor, so the hope is that he can still play through the injury without a major setback. They will want to take full advantage of the opportunity ahead with injuries to several star players in their conference, so they will want to keep their foot on the gas.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It is still unclear whether Hart will re-enter the starting lineup after being demoted to the bench during last season’s playoffs or if he will remain on the bench. Nevertheless, he is still expected to have a high workload and get a ton of minutes.

The Knicks’ first preseason game is Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi, so they will have a good idea then about how he is managing this injury.