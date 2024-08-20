Knicks: How will Donte DiVincenzo adjust to a new role in 2024?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges raised the stakes even higher for a franchise in win-now mode. Last season, the Knicks became the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but a plethora of injuries derailed the second half of the season. With a healthy roster and players returning, some may have to take a step back to accommodate others who shined last season.

Donte DiVincenzo will have a different role for the Knicks this upcoming season

Donte DiVincenzo made a significant impact in New York with his performances last season, achieving career-highs in various statistics. DiVincenzo averaged 15 points, shooting 40% from beyond the arc on 8.7 attempts per game. He ranked third in three-pointers made last season, trailing only Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. DiVincenzo made more threes than Klay Thompson, Paul George, and Damian Lillard.

In the pursuit of a championship, sacrifices must be made. While players understand this when joining winning teams, it will be a significant change for DiVincenzo. He has played above his role for the last two seasons and exceeded expectations.

With the Golden State Warriors, DiVincenzo was expected to come off the bench but started in 36 games. In New York, his role was initially expected to be off the bench, but due to trades and injuries, he started in 63 games last season. During the playoffs, his performance improved, averaging 17.8 points while shooting 43% from the three-point line. This barrage included a 39-point performance in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

Donte DiVincenzo this year:



—Set Knicks single-season 3PT record (283)

—Set Knicks single-game 3PT record (11)

—Set Knicks single-game playoff 3PT record

—3rd most made 3P in the NBA

—40 point game (career high)

—7 games with 30+ points



His leap this year was special. pic.twitter.com/sipN8XR8bD — DiVincenzoMuse (@DivincenzoMuse0) May 19, 2024

DiVincenzo will have to adapt to playing off the bench going forward

As the team’s new rotation settles in, DiVincenzo will likely find himself as the 7th or 8th man. While winning a championship would make it all worth it, if the Knicks’ plans do not materialize, there will be discussions regarding roster improvements. Additionally, players like DiVincenzo may consider seeking a larger role to secure the payday they feel they deserve.

With two successful seasons of playing above his role, DiVincenzo’s momentum might be affected by Mikal Bridges’ arrival. Although he has displayed humility throughout his career, in a business like this, players will leverage their position. If sacrificing that leverage does not result in winning, the situation concerning DiVincenzo could become interesting.