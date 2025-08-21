Knicks: How could former No. 1 overall pick help them next season?

The New York Knicks still have an open roster spot with just weeks until the start of training camp. Ben Simmons has been a free agent that they have stayed connected to since the beginning of free agency.

Knicks are still the favorites to sign Ben Simmons

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus outlined how Simmons could help the Knicks if he were to sign with them.

“One of the Knicks’ most significant weaknesses last season was a lack of playmaking on the roster. Outside of star guard Jalen Brunson’s 7.3 assists per game, the only high-assist teammate he had was Josh Hart at 5.9. Recently signed guard Jordan Clarkson is a bench scorer first and foremost, not a shot creator for others,” Pincus wrote. “Simmons could relieve some of that pressure, with the size to play alongside Brunson or entirely with the second unit to help generate offense.”

Simmons would only be able to sign for the veteran’s minimum with New York, given their cap space situation, which could entice him to sign with a different team that can offer him more money.

Simmons could still be a strong add despite a limited role

Furthermore, ample playing time is not guaranteed for him on the Knicks, as they already have a deep bench that includes Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and potentially Josh Hart. That group is expected to carry the load of the second unit, regardless of who they sign for their last roster spot.

However, Simmons could still be a valuable addition as an insurance policy in case one of the other players goes down with an injury. Additionally, Simmons could be useful in certain situations that require more playmaking and defense, as he can still provide both.

Simmons is far from his All-Star days early in his career, but he is still impactful in certain aspects when he is healthy. Last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, he averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.