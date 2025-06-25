Knicks hoping for big changes with new head coach

The New York Knicks are still searching for their new head coach three weeks after firing Tom Thibodeau. While many saw the firing as a bad decision, new details have emerged about some changes the team is hoping for heading into next season with a different voice leading them.

The Knicks want major changes from their new head coach

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the players are looking for a variety of changes under a new coach compared to Thibodeau. Some of those changes include situations in games and player development.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“According to a league source, Knicks emphasizing player development…larger rotations…established plan for younger players…Also…lean on assistants, collaborate with front office, empower staff & excel at in-game adjustments,” Bondy wrote (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Thibodeau was the face of criticism during his time as head coach for a number of reasons. Many did not like his shortened rotation during the regular season, and he also had a reluctance to play some of the younger players, such as Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti.

The Knicks want the new head coach to help them take the next step

Furthermore, they reportedly did not practice late-game situations, nor did they run full scrimmages during training camps. Those issues didn’t allow the team to develop strong on-court chemistry, which was hurting the team as a whole.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks have interviewed three head coaching candidates thus far: Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, and Micah Nori. They have their eyes set on experienced coaches in the league and seem to be drawn away from the college coach route, so they want someone who has worked with NBA players before.

New York is hoping that whoever they end up hiring can make the proper coaching adjustments that Thibodeau didn’t make. Coming off their best season in 25 years, they are ready to take the step forward right now and go on a title run next season. They just need the right head coach to lead the charge.