Knicks’ head coach reveals defensive strategy for Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges had a wonky first season in New York, but after a strong showing in the postseason and a new head coach to learn from this year, he is expected to bounce back in a big way.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges could be the primary POA defender

Head coach Mike Brown was asked if he planned on using Bridges primarily as a point of attack defender this season. His response indicates that it could be a possibility.

“He will do it some. I think he chases really good, too. If Reggie Miller was still playing, I’d put him on Reggie,” Brown said (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic).

Bridges is known to be a very strong defender at the point of attack. His tenacity on that end earned him a first-team all-defense selection with the Phoenix Suns back in 2022, and he demonstrated his clutch defense during the playoffs with the Knicks.

Bridges will be very important to their defensive identity

His two defensive stops in the first two games of the second round of the Boston Celtics are ultimately what propelled them to pull off the upset and take the series from the defending champions. Furthermore, he has shown himself to be quick with his hands and get into passing lanes, along with being strong at the point of attack.

With OG Anunoby next to him on the perimeter, the defense on the wings should be elite. The two excelled together for most of last season, but their potential was never fully reached. With Brown’s up-tempo coaching style, the activity should be much more intense on that end.

It’s still unclear what defensive role Bridges will play, but expect him to be a very important factor in their defensive identity.