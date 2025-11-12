New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has had an outstanding start to the season. Along with being an impactful scorer with 18 points per game on great efficiency, he continues to be one of the top defensive players in the league with 2.2 steals per game.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby has been outstanding all-around this season

His performance has been a catalyst behind the Knicks’ 7-3 start to the season. He has also gotten the attention of his new head coach, Mike Brown, for the strong outings each game.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“OG is an All-Star, in my opinion,” Brown said after Tuesday’s 133-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, via SNY’s Colin Martin. “Not only is he an All-Star, he’s an all-defensive performer. In my opinion, he should have an opportunity, amongst others in our group, to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league.”

Anunoby is quickly growing into a candidate to make his first All-Star appearance. He has always been considered one of the best two-way players in the league, but he is reaching heights that he hasn’t reached previously.

Anunoby is playing the best basketball of his career

His 18.0 points per game currently ties his career-high that he set last season, and his 2.2 steals would be a new career-high. Additionally, he is shooting tremendous splits from the floor, as he is shooting 48.2% from the floor and 39.2% from three-point range.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All-around, he has been one of the most impactful players in the league, and he deserves to be properly recognized if this continues throughout the season. He has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award or been named an All-Star, but that could change once and for all this year.

Anunoby will look to continue his strong start on Wednesday when he and the Knicks take on the Orlando Magic, looking for their sixth consecutive win.