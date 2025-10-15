Knicks have tough decisions to make with roster crunch looming

The New York Knicks will need to have their active roster finalized by the end of this week. They have a handful of players who can make the active roster, but they currently only have room to add one more veteran.

Knicks have tough choices ahead of them

The expectation is that the Knicks will move someone via trade to open up room to add a second player, but that’s not a guarantee either. The Knicks signed Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Garrison Mathews to non-guaranteed deals this offseason, but they won’t be able to keep all three.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Brogdon has struggled this preseason, and given the red flags that are raised regarding his health, it’s not as certain as it was at the start of the preseason that he will make the final roster.

Additionally, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet, two players who have emerged as trade candidates, have had some strong showings this preseason. Kolek scored 20 points with six assists in their latest preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks will need to be careful with their decision

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks are essentially going to have to decide whether they should keep the younger players and continue developing them under their system or prioritize the veterans. With the team seriously pursuing a championship this year, they will want to ensure that they are making the right choices when it comes to the roster.

Their final preseason game is this Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. That game will likely serve as the final opportunity for several players to try to earn a spot on a championship-contending roster.