Knicks have realistic shot at landing former 6MOY award winning backup guard

The New York Knicks continue to survey the market as they determine who will get their last veteran’s minimum spot. As of now, they seem to have the most interest in backup guards who can provide key minutes.

Knicks could target Malcolm Brogdon in free agency

Newsday’s Steve Popper listed several targets the Knicks could pursue, but appeared to rule out all but one target.

“The Knicks could use a solid backup point guard, and they can choose among Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons. Those last three may be fantasy basketball — Paul looking to be close to his family in California, Westbrook needing more of a role than he’d get in New York, and league sources indicating that Simmons is a long shot for the Knicks,” Popper wrote.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It seems as though Brogdon is widely viewed as a realistic free agent target for New York.

Brogdon spent this past season with the Washington Wizards and has remained a consistent scoring threat throughout his career. Last season, he averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 43% from the floor, but he was limited to just 24 games played.

Brogdon could provide the Knicks with a highly efficient scorer

Brogdon is just two seasons removed from winning his first-ever Sixth Man of the Year award, which he won with the Boston Celtics. That season, he averaged 14.9 points and 3.7 assists while shooting remarkably efficient clips of 48% from the floor, 44% from three, and 87% from the free throw line.

Brogdon also has a 50/40/90 season under his belt, which was the 2018-19 season, starting for the Milwaukee Bucks. That season, he also averaged what was at the time a career-high in points per game at 15.6.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Knicks could use Brogdon’s efficient scoring as a secret weapon off the bench. Furthermore, bringing in a player like Brogdon could push Miles McBride to the starting five, giving them a bench unit of Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart, Guerschon Yabusele, and Mitchell Robinson.

Ultimately, the Knicks will continue to look at all possible options before landing on a guy. Expect Brogdon to be near the top of their wishlist.