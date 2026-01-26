The New York Knicks have begun their negotiations to add to the roster before the trade deadline. The deadline is Feb. 5, so they have less than two weeks to get deals done in hopes of improving the roster to build a title contender.

Knicks have had trade talks around Guerschon Yabusele

One player whose time in New York is almost certain to end soon is Guerschon Yabusele. He signed a two-year contract over the summer, but he has been a major disappointment on both ends of the floor, and has been out of the rotation for a large part of the season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that New York has had direct conversations with teams regarding a possible trade for Yabusele.

“As the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 nears, the New York Knicks have actively been discussing several options on the trade market involving French forward Guerschon Yabusele, league sources told ClutchPoints. The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams with which the Knicks have recently held extensive dialogue, among others,” Siegel wrote.

Knicks are in search of frontcourt upgrades

Siegel added that the team has expressed interest in several candidates, including Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks and Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. New York has also been known to be interested in Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Knicks badly need to address their lack of frontcourt depth. They only have Mitchell Robinson for size off the bench, so they ideally will want someone who can score and defend in the frontcourt.

With the deadline looming, it’s only a matter of time before they replace Yabusele for an upgrade.