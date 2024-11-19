Knicks have found their spark plug off the bench

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been searching for a reserve player to give them a spark in the second unit, and they may have found one in veteran guard Cameron Payne.

Cameron Payne has stepped up off the bench for the Knicks

Payne has filled in nicely as the team’s sixth man while Miles McBride continues to nurse a knee injury. Against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Payne recorded a season-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 5-for-6 from outside the arc.

In his last four games, Payne has averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 assists on 57% shooting from the floor and 59% from three. He has been the quick spark off the bench that the Knicks have needed with their depleted second unit.

The bench has suffered several injuries this season along with McBride’s absence. Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson have yet to play a game this season, and even Payne himself missed four games with a hamstring issue.

Payne has given the Knicks a jolt of energy in the second unit

A 10-year NBA veteran, Payne has been known to provide energy and ferocity to a team’s bench. Payne was most successful during his time with the Phoenix Suns from 2019-23, where he averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 38% from three across four seasons.

He has continued to provide that same energy over on the Knicks and is quickly making a name for himself as a crucial part of their second unit. He plays with a motor that fits the style of head coach Tom Thibodeau, making great hustle plays on both ends of the ball.

Payne’s contributions have been critical to the Knicks’ three-game winning streak. His recent play may earn him a much larger role off the bench even when McBride can suit up again, and those two could form a solid backcourt off the bench to improve that group’s overall scoring output.