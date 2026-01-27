The New York Knicks are almost certain to move Guerschon Yabusele before the trade deadline. Their biggest offseason signing has been a total flop, and they will likely trade him in favor of an immediate rotation upgrade.

Knicks could pursue Suns’ Nick Richards

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, one player that they have discussed in a potential Yabusele trade is Phoenix Suns’ center Nick Richards.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“The Knicks and Suns have discussed a swap of Guerschon Yabusele for Nick Richards. Phoenix would also send out Nigel Hayes-Davis’ veteran minimum salary to a facilitating team in order to duck the luxury tax altogether,” Sidery wrote.

New York has had interest in Richards for some time, and he could be useful insurance piece for Mitchell Robinson. New York has been cautious with Robinson’s health this season, and Richards could be a viable third-strong option.

Knicks need frontcourt upgrades

The Knicks will likely pursue trades in the frontcourt, as that has been their weakest part of the roster this season. They need more size and athleticism off the bench, and Richards could provide that for them as a depth piece.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yabusele was supposed to be the solution to their frontcourt problems, but the signing has simply not worked out. After signing a two-year contract over the summer, the veteran now finds himself completely out of the rotation after struggling mightily on both ends, which has tanked any trade value he could have had.

The Knicks have expressed interest in many players so far, and they could overhaul a good chunk of their roster before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.