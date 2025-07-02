Knicks have checked in on former All-Star guard during free agency

The New York Knicks continue to look at possible depth additions even after adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency. Their finances are limited, as anything outside of a veteran minimum contract will put them over the second apron.

Knicks checked in on Ben Simmons during free agency

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Wednesday that the team has checked in on the availability of Ben Simmons during free agency.

“The Knicks have also checked in on free agent Ben Simmons, per sources familiar with the matter. But people briefed on the matter say a decision on that roster spot isn’t expected until after the head coach is hired,” Begley wrote. “Simmons has met with three other teams and is expected to make a decision soon, per people familiar with the matter.”

Simmons could be an interesting fit on the Knicks

Simmons, 28, is far past his days when he was a three-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he showed that he still has an impact this past season with both the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The 2016 first overall draft selection averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 51 games combined between the two teams. He has been known to be a versatile defender with the ability to generate offense as well through his playmaking abilities.

His fit on the Knicks would be interesting, but he could fill out a role as their backup point guard. He could provide strong playmaking and elite defense to their bench unit, which could be highly impactful for them.