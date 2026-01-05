The New York Knicks will be playing in what will be their most important game of the season so far on Monday. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, they will now have to try to snap the skid against the No. 1 seed in the East, the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks have a major test against Pistons

In addition to this game being a highly intense playoff rematch, this game could tell a lot about whether this current group is good enough for a title run. Defense has been a constant issue this season, and the offense has faltered since the NBA Cup.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Both teams will be missing key pieces in this game. The Knicks won’t have Josh Hart or Landry Shamet, and Detroit will be without Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, and Caris LeVert, so it will be next man up for both squads.

Both teams have also had recent skids lately. New York and Detroit have both lost three of their last five games, though the Pistons are coming off a big win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks need to get back on track

The Knicks will have a rest advantage, as the Pistons will be playing on the second leg of a back-to-back while being shorthanded. New York needs to win this game to get themselves back on track, and they also need to prove why they should still be labeled as title contenders.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The guys to watch for the most will be Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both players have been inconsistent offensively during this losing skid, and the Knicks will need both players to be at the top of their game to have a good chance to win.

Slowing down Cade Cunningham will also be key, especially with other guys out. Forcing the others to make plays and beat them is the gameplan the Knicks need to adopt.

The game tips of at 7 PM EST on Monday.