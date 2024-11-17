Knicks have answer to defensive woes already on the roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been uncharacteristically poor on the defensive side of the ball this season, which is a big reason why they are 6-6 on the season. Their 116.3 defensive rating ranks just 21st in the NBA, an alarming figure considering that they have Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby paired together on the perimeter.

Karl-Anthony Towns gave New York a massive upgrade offensively in the frontcourt, but he is not a stout defender. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) have not played a game this season, which has hurt them significantly on the interior.

Mitchell Robinson is seen as a solution for the Knicks’ defensive problems

According to HoopsHype, Robinson is viewed as the solution for their current defensive problems.

“In talking with scouts and executives about New York, center Mitchell Robinson is brought up repeatedly as a potential fix for New York’s issues with Towns at center,” the HoopsHype article read.

Robinson is a force on the interior

The Knicks have lacked a true interior force this season that Robinson provides. New York ranks 28th in blocks per game at 3.8 and 20th in offensive rebounds per game at 9.7. Robinson was the league’s top offensive rebounder last season with 4.6 per game.

Robinson also averaged 1.1 blocks per game last season and has 1.9 for his career. While he is limited offensively, the Knicks desperately need better defense as that has been the one area that has performed poorly this season.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, it will be a while before they get him back on the court, as he is expected to be out until at least 2025 as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. However, when he is back, he will play a huge role for the Knicks right away and could be a big solution to their early season misfortunes.