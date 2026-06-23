The Knicks are not picking high enough to shop in the cleanest part of the draft, which means the interesting names usually come with something attached.

Jayden Quaintance is one of those names. The upside is loud enough to make scouts linger, but the medical file and development timeline make him the kind of player a win-now team has to discuss honestly. I get the appeal. I also get why a front office would stare at the board for an extra minute.

Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks as a 17-year-old at Arizona State before the injury concerns became part of the draft-week conversation. The Knicks do not need him to help Jalen Brunson tomorrow, and that is both the case for him and the case against him.

The Knicks could use a patient upside bet

Quaintance is not the polished rotation big who steps into an NBA playoff series and calmly gives you 14 minutes. If that is the assignment, look somewhere else. He is more of a long-term bet on size, mobility, rim protection, and rare age-relative production.

That can be valuable for the Knicks because the roster is already expensive and veteran-heavy. Cheap upside matters when the cap starts squeezing the middle of the roster, and the front office cannot keep buying every depth answer from the outside.

The risk is obvious. Bigs with medical flags are not cute little lottery tickets. They require time, patience, and a development plan that does not get derailed every time the varsity roster needs another body.

Jayden Quaintance would test the Knicks’ timeline

The Knicks are trying to win now, so drafting a player who may need a slower ramp is not the easiest sell. Fans want help, Tom Thibodeau wants trustworthy minutes, and the front office probably wants someone who does not need two years of careful handling.

Still, I would not dismiss the idea too quickly. The Knicks have a real enough core to take one bigger upside shot if the board breaks weirdly. They do not have to chase the safest college wing just because the current rotation is old enough to make patience feel illegal.

Quaintance would be a bet on tomorrow, and those are uncomfortable for a contender. The Knicks just have to decide whether boring depth is actually safer, or whether the better move is taking the big man with medical risk and legitimate defensive ceiling. For a contender, that kind of draft-night headache is worth having.