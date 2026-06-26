The Knicks won a championship with Jalen Brunson driving the bus, and the league wasted about five minutes before trying to copy the spirit of it. The NBA usually moves exactly like that, with one team finding a cheat code and everyone else squinting at their roster like they see one too.

The 2026 NBA Draft leaned hard into that idea, with six scoring guards landing in the top 10. It does not mean every front office is drafting the next Brunson. It means Brunson changed what teams are willing to believe about a guard-led offense.

The turn is pretty funny after years of the same tired size debate. Brunson just won Finals MVP, dropped 45 points in the clincher, and forced the league to admit that shot creation under pressure can matter more than the neat prototype.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; A New York City Sanitation vehicle with a Jalen Brunson mural on the side drives through during the New York Knicks Championship Parade through the Canyon of Heroes. Mandatory Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images

The Knicks changed the proof of concept

The Knicks did not win because Brunson was small and tough. They won because he bent defenses, lived in the midrange, got to his spots, and made late-game decisions without turning the ball over like the building was on fire. There is a massive difference.

Some teams will probably get themselves in trouble there. Drafting a scoring guard because Brunson made it fashionable is not the same as drafting a scoring guard who can actually run playoff offense. I get the appeal, but the copycat part can get goofy fast.

For the Knicks, though, the ripple is flattering and useful. They now have the player other teams are using as an argument in draft rooms. Rare air for a franchise that spent years hunting for someone exactly like this and getting the basketball version of a shrug.

Brunson made pressure look portable

Brunson’s value goes beyond the points, and yes, I am avoiding the lazy height conversation because everyone has beaten that to dust. His real value is how clean the offense gets when the game slows down. Bad possessions become survivable, late clocks become workable, and everyone else can breathe.

Teams want that from the guards they just drafted. They are chasing poise as much as scoring, and Brunson gave them a fresh example at the highest level.

The Knicks should enjoy that part. The league is copying the outline, but they still have the original.