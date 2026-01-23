With the NBA trade deadline swiftly approaching, the New York Knicks need to make a serious decision about their longest-tenured player.

Mitchell Robinson is arguably having the most impactful season of his career. The 8th-year center has played 31 out of 44 games for New York this season, and his influence on the glass has been nothing short of remarkable.

According to Basketball Index, Robinson is in the 100th percentile in offensive rebounding talent, offensive rebounds per 75 possessions and putbacks per 75 possessions. The Western Kentucky alum isn’t just a rebounding force; he’s the best offensive rebounder in the NBA.

A big decision for Leon Rose

However, with President Leon Rose going all in on bringing a championship back to the Mecca, this may be the last season we see with Robinson in the blue and orange.

With long-term extensions handed out to OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have little wiggle room for another multi-year deal. As things stand, New York is $148,000 under the dreaded 2nd apron. Meaning, if the Knicks slide into the 2nd apron, they can only take back 100% of the salary they send out in a trade, plus $0; an area that no team wants to be in.

With Rose showing a strong reluctance to fall into the 2nd apron swamp, a trade away from the Knicks could be a real possibility for Robinson.

Mitchell Robinson is on the last year of his deal with the Knicks

In 2022, Robison resigned with the Knicks to a 4-year, $60 million contract. Fast forward to today, and the big man is in the final year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2027 NBA season.

With little flexibility for long-term extensions, and Robinson playing some of the best basketball of his career in the last year of his deal, the Knicks may want to cash in on his services before it’s too late. Instead of letting the 27-year-old walk in free agency, New York’s best course of action could be finding a trade destination for Robinson.

Some potential suitors in need of frontcourt depth could be the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. The 7-footer has been a massive boost to the Knicks this season; however, Leon Rose and Co. have a big decision to make ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.




































