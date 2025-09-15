Knicks have 4 players on ‘radar’ for camp invites

The New York Knicks are set to open their offseason program in the coming days, and the front office is already exploring who might fill the back end of the roster during camp. According to Ian Begley of SNY, four names are on New York’s radar—players who could earn a chance to compete for a spot, even if the odds are long.

Familiar face Matt Ryan resurfaces

The first name Begley mentioned was Matt Ryan, who made 19 appearances for the Knicks last season. Ryan averaged just 1.5 points per game while shooting .316 from beyond the arc. The production was minimal, but he showed flashes of being a floor spacer when called upon.

At this point, Ryan would be a depth option—a player who fills out camp lineups rather than someone expected to push for a rotation role. Still, shooting always carries some value, and if he can rediscover consistency from deep, he could make things interesting.

Dennis Smith Jr. gets another look

Perhaps the most intriguing of the four is Dennis Smith Jr. Now 27, Smith was once considered one of the brightest young guards in the league. His explosiveness made him a highlight reel in Dallas and later with the Knicks, but inconsistency and injuries derailed his trajectory. He last played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023–24 season before spending time with Real Madrid.

Smith has history in New York, suiting up for the Knicks between 2018–2020 before being traded to Detroit. While his return might feel like déjà vu, Begley reported that he performed well in informal scrimmages on Monday with the current roster. If nothing else, Smith could provide some insurance at point guard—an area where the Knicks have solidified with Malcolm Brogdon but could still use another body for camp competition.

Size with Alex Len

The Knicks are also looking at Alex Len, a veteran center from Ukraine who split last season between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. Len played limited minutes, averaging 2.1 rebounds across just 8.3 minutes per game. His role would be clear if brought into camp: provide size in practices and physicality when called upon in preseason games.

At 7-feet tall, Len brings a different dimension than most depth options. He’s not a long-term solution, but his presence could help balance scrimmages and give the Knicks another look at a traditional big man.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Jemison rounds out the list

Rounding out the group is Trey Jemison, who spent last season with both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 25-year-old forward logged 38 appearances, averaging 2.5 points in just over 10 minutes per contest. His energy and effort have been his calling cards, but like Ryan and Len, he would be a camp body with an uphill climb to make the roster.

Depth more than difference-makers

Of the four, Dennis Smith Jr. seems like the only player with a realistic chance of pushing for a role, largely because of the need for backcourt insurance. The Knicks already brought in Brogdon on a minimum, non-guaranteed deal, so adding another veteran guard to the mix could make sense for competition’s sake.

Ultimately, these invites reflect the reality of NBA training camps—teams look to cover positions, fill out scrimmages, and maybe stumble upon a surprise contributor. For the Knicks, the search is less about stars and more about depth, with the understanding that their core rotation is already set.