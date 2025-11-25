New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had not had a pleasant road trip, but he turned in perhaps his most impactful performance of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, with the hope that he is molding back into form.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns puts in a very strong performance against the Nets

Towns dominated Brooklyn on Monday en route to a 113-100 victory for the Knicks. He finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds on 14-for-20 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 from three. The big man adopted a different strategy to score at will, and it worked well for him.

Towns didn’t attempt a three-point shot until late in the third quarter. He emphasized scoring inside the paint, finding ways to dominate inside rather than shoot a bunch of three-pointers.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He was great, we needed him to be aggressive…. That’s what we need from him,” Josh Hart said about Towns’ performance via SNY.

Towns got the start at center with Mitchell Robinson out due to illness, and he made a strong impact defensively for the Knicks as well. He recorded two blocks on the night and defended the rim well, as the Nets finished with just 28 points in the paint.

Towns may be out of his funk

Before the Nets’ matchup, Towns had been struggling shooting the three-pointer. He entered the game shooting a career-low figure from beyond the arc on the season, and there was growing concern about the downward trend his offense was taking.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Towns’ performance against Brooklyn helped alleviate some of those concerns, and the hope is that he is back to his All-Star self and can dominate on the court. With them being without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet for some time, they are going to need Towns to be playing at his best.

He will look to have another strong outing in their next game, which is set for Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.