Knicks: Good news and no bad news from dominant 138-122 victory over Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks came out firing right away, dominating the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and winning by a final score of 138-122 for their fourth consecutive victory. New York improved to 9-6 on the season while Phoenix dropped their fifth consecutive game to fall to 9-7.

Additionally, the Knicks have now scored at least 130 points in consecutive games for the first time in 36 years, per ESPN. They continue to be one of the most potent offenses in the league and they are finally showing what they are truly capable of.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were prolific against the Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ All-Star duo were unstoppable against the Suns, showcasing their potential as one of the game’s top duos. Jalen Brunson was dominant right from the get-go, as he finished with 36 points and 10 assists on 12-for-21 shooting from the floor and 7-for-11 from three.

The Suns, who were without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal due to injuries, couldn’t contain Brunson in the first half, as he recorded 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from three. Last season, the Knicks’ Captain scored 50 points and shot 9-for-9 from three in a road game against the Suns, and he knocked down his first five threes tonight, making it 14 consecutive threes made at the Footprint Center for Brunson.

Towns continued his phenomenal season with another double-double. He finished with 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three to go along with 10 rebounds. He scored 23 of his points in the second half.

Brunson and Towns seem to have formed some solid on-court chemistry, and this game against the Suns was perhaps the best that the two had as a duo in the same game. They combined for 70 points and 10 three-pointers.

The Knicks excelled in transition

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Knicks were phenomenal in transition on offense as they were able to force turnovers and turn them into field goals. New York recorded 28 fastbreak points including 24 off of turnovers while Phoenix committed 14 turnovers.

The Knicks also dominated on the interior as they scored 60 points in the paint compared to the Suns’ 44. They played with a great pace and energy that allowed them to take advantage of the Suns’ poor defense, which led to many easy baskets.

Overall, the Knicks were a juggernaut offensively as they finished with 30 assists and made 19 threes on the night. The Suns shot the ball relatively well on their own, but poor defense never allowed them to claw their way back in. New York led wire-to-wire, and the Suns never closed the deficit to within single digits following the first quarter.

Josh Hart continued his strong season with an all-round gem against the Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Hart was perhaps the biggest question mark coming into the season for the Knicks, but he is in the midst of a career season and continued that against the Suns. Hart recorded yet another double-double as he scored 19 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Hart also added six assists and a team-high three steals to his tally while knocking down two three-pointers. It was an all-around great performance from Hart as he continues to be the Swiss Army knife that makes him so unique. He has now recorded at least a double-double in six of his 15 games this season.

Hart is now averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on the season. His impact is huge for the Knicks, as it gives them a substantial amount of depth in several areas.

The Knicks will now have two days off before they embark on their next road matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They will be looking for their fifth consecutive win as their strong play continues.