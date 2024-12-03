Knicks: Good news and no bad news from dominant 121-106 victory over Magic

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive game, the New York Knicks dominated a shorthanded opponent at home, as they defused the red-hot Orlando Magic with a blowout win at home by a score of 121-106 to win Group A and advance to the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals. New York has now won eight of their last 10 games and improved to 13-8 while Orlando’s six-game winning streak is snapped as they fell to 15-8.

Everybody contributed positively on offense for the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks put on yet another offensive clinic as they continue to be the league’s top offense. Overall, they shot 50.6% from the field, 42.9% from three, and went a perfect 20-for-20 on their free throw attempts. Jalen Brunson cashed in 21 points and shot 8-for-15 from the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded another double-double and led the team in scoring with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Josh Hart recorded his second triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. OG Anunoby snapped out of his three-game shooting slump with an efficient 18-point performance on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and 4-for-7 from three, and Mikal Bridges continued his excellence from their last game with a smooth 19 points.

Miles McBride provided a spark off the bench with 18 points and knocked down five three-pointers. He is now averaging 12.6 points since returning from a knee injury that kept him out of action for four games.

In total, six Knicks players scored in double figures, and four of those six shot 50% or better from the field. They put on a strong offensive display against a Magic team that came in as the third-ranked defense. Undoubtedly, this is one of their most impressive scoring performances of the season so far.

The Knicks played well defensively once again

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday against the Pelicans, the Knicks allowed just 85 points and gave up just four three-point makes. Tuesday against the Magic was more of the same story on that end of the floor, as Orlando shot just 43.7% from the floor and 23% from three.

Additionally, the Knicks did a phenomenal job at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. The Magic turned the ball over 15 times which the Knicks scored 32 points off of. New York made their presence felt all over the floor, and the stifling defense from Hart (3 steals) and Bridges (2 steals) made a huge difference for them.

The Knicks continue their winning ways with an elite brand of basketball

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the Knicks lost heartbreakingly to the Chicago Bulls last month, they found themselves in a 5-6 hole to begin the season. However, since then, they have started to show off the potential that they have, as they have now won eight of their last 10 games and have defeated strong opponents such as the Magic, Suns, and Nuggets.

In the past two games, they have started to find a rhythm on the defensive end of the ball along with their lethal offensive production, which has helped them string together more wins. They will now move on to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup next week to face the Atlanta Hawks, but before that, they will continue the regular season with a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.