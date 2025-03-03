Knicks: Good news and bad news from thrilling 116-112 comeback victory over Heat

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks looked dead in the water in the first half, but a big second half spearheaded by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby helped them overcome a 19-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat in overtime 116-112 Sunday night. New York improves to 40-20 on the year while Miami falls to 28-31.

Jalen Brunson’s massive second half propelled the Knicks to victory.

Brunson’s clutch heroics are becoming the norm for him, as he once again came through in the second half to help the Knicks complete the comeback. Overall, he recorded 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists on the night.

26 of his points came in the second half after a slow first half for both him and the team. The Knicks came out of the halftime break looking like a completely different team, and the Captain came through when the team needed him the most.

Brunson further stapled his case for the league’s Clutch Player of The Year Award, an honor that he is well in the running for. He recorded 12 points in the clutch and shot 5-for-7 from the field. Brunson now leads the NBA in clutch points per game at 5.7, and the Knicks are 16-7 in clutch situations and 5-0 in overtime this season.

OG Anunoby’s defense changed the game for the Knicks

The Knicks wouldn’t have made their comeback if not for the defensive performance of Anunoby. He got it done on both ends, as he recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks on the night.

The second half in particular saw a very strong defensive effort from him. He was attacking closeouts on the perimeter and also took on the task of guarding Bam Adebayo in the post. His versatility was huge for New York and was truly a catalyst in their comeback.

Anunoby’s performance on Sunday was arguably his best all-around one of the season, and it came at a time when they needed it the most given the circumstances.

The Knicks dominated the rebound battle against the Heat

A big key for the Knicks was their tenacity on the glass. They outrebounded the Heat 46-34 and had 11 offensive rebounds compared to Miami’s three.

Those key offensive rebounds gave the Knicks plenty of second-chance opportunities on a night where shooting was not a premium for New York. They shot 48% from the floor but only 31% from beyond the arc, though their offensive rebounding prowess gave them an extra life to make a play.

All five starters recorded at least four rebounds for the Knicks, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way with 16 on the night. Josh Hart added seven boards and Mikal Bridges also contributed four.

Overview

The Knicks have now strung together back-to-back hard-fought wins on the road and have now reached the 40-win mark with still 22 games remaining. New York will now head back home to take on the red-hot Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.