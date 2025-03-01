Knicks: Good news and bad news from thrilling 114-113 victory over Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks desperately needed a statement win against a formidable opponent, and they got the job done Friday night thanks to OG Anunoby’s game-winning three-pointer to secure a 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. New York improves to 39-20 on the season while Memphis falls to 38-21.

Late-game heroics complete a comeback win for the Knicks

The Knicks were trailing for most of the game, including a 10-point deficit in the second half. However, a rally by the bench in the fourth quarter allowed them to quickly climb back and grab their first lead of the night in the fourth quarter.

After that, it was back-and-forth from there, with both teams trading buckets and playing competitive, hard-fought defense. Jalen Brunson re-ignited his clutch gene once more with a go-ahead three-pointer with 23 seconds left to put the Knicks up 111-110. Grizzlies star Ja Morant then hit a tough and-one layup to put Memphis up by two with 14.4 seconds remaining.

On the next play, Memphis tried to stop Brunson by crowding the lane the moment he penetrated. However, a beautiful kick-out to a wide-open Anunoby in the left corner led to the made bucket for him, and a great defensive stop on the ensuing possession sealed the win for New York.

The Knicks have had their issues on the defensive side this season, but their clutch scoring and incredible offensive play have led them to be successful in closing games out.

Mitchell Robinson made his season debut against the Grizzlies

Mitchell Robinson made his long-awaited season debut for the Knicks against the Grizzlies. His return marked the first time all season that New York was playing at full strength.

Robinson came off the bench and scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in 12 minutes. What stood out the most, however, is that he led the team in plus-minus at a +11, showing his impact on the floor right away and bringing a much-needed spark on both ends of the floor.

Surprisingly, head coach Tom Thibodeau refrained from using a lineup that would have both Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. That is likely a result of the small workload for Robinson, as Thibodeau had indicated that he would begin playing in short spurts before getting a ton of burn.

Miles McBride shined off the bench against the Grizzlies

Miles McBride has been a spark plug for the Knicks all season long, and he continued to be exactly that against the Grizzlies.

McBride notched 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from three. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists, and recorded two steals all in 28 minutes of action.

The Knicks offense had been laboring for most of the game, but McBride’s shot-making and quick pace helped provide a spark to the Knicks. He played most of the second half after being a big part of their comeback effort, and his performance on both ends is a big reason why they were able to mount a comeback.

Overview

The Knicks secured arguably their most inspiring victory of the season against the Grizzlies, and they are now 2-0 against the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season. New York will now head to Miami to take on the Heat on the road Sunday night.