Knicks: Good news and bad news from 81-94 Summer League loss to Celtics

The New York Knicks are off to a slow start in Summer League, as they dropped their second game on Sunday to the Boston Celtics by a score of 81-94. New York is now 0-2 in Summer League action.

The Knicks’ three-point woes continued

The Knicks struggled shooting the three-pointer once again against the Celtics. After a 6-for-27 showing from outside the arc in their first game against the Detroit Pistons, they followed that up with a 6-for-37 showing against Boston.

Tyler Kolek has been the most jarring problem of the players. As he continues to compete for a roster spot, he has not put in a strong showing so far. Against Boston, he scored just three points in 29 minutes and shot a ghastly 1-for-13 from the field.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In addition, turnovers haunted Kolek again. He turned the ball over four times and only had four assists, as his struggles with handling the ball continued.

Their three-point and turnover issues have been a glaring problem through the first two games of Summer League. Furthermore, they have failed to crack 90 points in either game.

Kevin McCullar Jr. was impressive for the Knicks

The standout performer for New York was Kevin McCullar Jr., the Knicks’ 56th pick from last year. He had a very strong performance against the Celtics, as he scored 30 points in just 28 minutes and shot 10-15 from the floor, missing only one two-point attempt.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

McCullar is another player to keep an eye on throughout Summer League, as he has the potential to crack a spot in the rotation thanks to his versatility.

The Knicks are a bit thin in the wing department, so McCullar can make a strong impression in these Summer League games. New head coach Mike Brown has been in attendance for both games thus far, so he has gotten a good look at what McCullar could potentially provide to the team.

Overview

The Knicks need to improve their shooting in order to secure a win in Vegas. They will look to snap out of their funk in their next game, which will be against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 PM EST on Tuesday.