Knicks: Good news and bad news from 133-104 blowout win over Kings

The New York Knicks’ offense was free-flowing despite not having Jalen Brunson, as they cruised to a dominant road win Monday over the Sacramento Kings 133-104. New York snaps its three-game losing streak and improves to 41-23 on the season while the Kings drop their second straight and fall to 33-31.

The Knicks put on an incredible shooting display

This win was an all-around team effort by the Knicks, as all fine starters scored in double figures, including three who scored at least 20 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and three three-point baskets.

As a team, the Knicks could not miss from beyond the arc, as they put on arguably their best shooting display of the season. New York shot a blistering 22-for-40 from three-point range, which ties a season-high for threes made in a game this season.

Overall, they shot 53.6% from the floor and made 21 of 26 free throws. The shooting was on point from start to finish, and the team quickly adapted to running an offense without Brunson.

The Knicks played another strong defensive game

The Knicks’ defense is quietly starting to figure it out. They played another solid game on that end of the floor against the Kings, slowing down DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and maintaining their big lead.

DeRozan mustered just 11 points and LaVine only contributed 17 on the night. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges did a superb job guarding them, and the team’s ball denial allowed New York to get steals and easy transition buckets.

The Knicks recorded 13 steals and 26 fastbreak points on the night. The defense has looked a lot better of late, and it must stay that way the rest of the season and once Brunson returns to the floor for them to get where they want to be.

Overview

The Knicks got themselves a much-needed win after a pair of deflating losses to begin the road trip. New York will now head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.