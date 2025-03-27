Knicks: Good news and bad news from 126-113 loss to Clippers

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were unable to maintain a double-digit lead against a red-hot Los Angeles Clippers squad, losing to them Wednesday by a score of 126-113. New York will have to wait to clinch a spot in the postseason, as they fall to 45-27 on the season while the Clippers improve to 41-31.

The Knicks squandered an early lead in the second half

The Knicks started this game playing strong on both ends, as they quickly jumped out to a 14-point lead to end the first quarter behind a hot start from Karl-Anthony Towns and Cameron Payne.

However, the Clippers’ turnaround began at the end of the second quarter when they went on a run to close the gap to just one at the halftime break. The Clippers didn’t stop there as a 10-0 run of their own pushed the lead to double-digits, and a 32-10 run that stretched to the fourth quarter further extended their lead.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard both turned back the clock in the second half. Harden finished with 29 points and shot 6-for-9 from three-point range with 16 third-quarter points. Leonard, meanwhile, finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks’ defense woes around the perimeter were significant, as they allowed the Clippers to get hot from three and gave up way too many clean looks. Los Angeles shot 51% from the field and 16-for-30 (53.3%) from outside the arc, which was simply too much for the Knicks to keep up with.

Cameron Payne left the game with an ankle sprain

The Knicks were already playing this game without Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne also went down with an injury before the start of the second half, leaving New York depleted at the point guard position.

Payne had scored 15 points in the first half but had a play early on where he appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle. He would stay in the game and play through it but did not come out to start the second half. Tyler Kolek started the second half and Delon Wright got his first meaningful action with the Knicks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Both Kolek and Wright went scoreless in their action, showing how much the team was missing Payne as well as the others that were already out. The lack of an aggressive scoring guard is what led to their demise, and the injury bug continues to bite New York hard.

The hope is that Payne’s injury is not too serious and that he can return to the court Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. There is still no word on when McBride and Brunson can return, so it will be next man up from here.

Overview

The shorthanded Knicks could have clinched a playoff spot with a win, but they will have to wait at least one more game to do so. They will now briefly head on the road for a one-game trip to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Friday.