Knicks: Good news and bad news from 126-106 win over Wizards

The New York Knicks faced the Washington Wizards for the second consecutive game, though this game went a lot differently than the first edition as New York dominated Washington after a slow start 126-106 on Monday to close out 2024. The Knicks have now won eight games in a row and are 23-10 on the season while the Wizards fall to 5-25.

Josh Hart created chaos for the Knicks

Josh Hart’s remarkable season continued with an outstanding performance against the Wizards. He recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Hart scored 17 of his points in the second quarter, with 14 of them being consecutive. He also knocked down four three-pointers on the night and provided his usual tenacity all over the court.

Hart’s energy is what makes the Knicks seem like a complete package, and his scoring leap is huge for their overall cohesiveness. He is now averaging 14.4 points this season, which is remarkably the lowest in the starting five. Hart’s breakout season is being put on full display.

Karl-Anthony Towns was brilliant against Washington

Karl-Anthony Towns’ MVP-level season continued against the Wizards, as he put on a dominant case of offensive excellence.

Towns scored 32 points (21 in the second half), grabbed 13 rebounds, and shot 13-for-19 from the floor. Despite not making a single three-pointer, Towns showcased his physicality and aggression inside the arc, and the Wizards had no answer for the big man.

Towns has now recorded back-to-back 30-point double-doubles as he continues to be brilliant in his first season with the Knicks. He is on track to be an All-Star starter and could become an MVP finalist if this trend continues.

The Knicks continued to struggle shooting from three

The Knicks have continued to win despite hitting their first prolonged shooting slump of the season. On Monday, they shot just 34% from three and started the game 1-for-10.

The shooting improved in the second half, as they nailed six of 12 shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter. However, their shooting struggles have become an alarming trend after making a total of just 14 threes in the previous two games before tonight.

The hope is that they return to form soon, as they won’t always be as fortunate to come away with wins on poor shooting nights.

Overview

The Knicks closed out the calendar year with eight straight wins, as they took care of business going up against a fairly easy schedule. They will now head back home for their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 1, when they take on the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden.